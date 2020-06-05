What K-Pop Stans Means And How BTS Army is Helping in Trending their #BlackLivesMatter Campaign Using Memes and Tweets!

K-Pop Band BTS (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Korean pop band BTS recently reacted to the killing of an African-American, George Floyd in the US. The video of the victim saying 'I can't breathe' while a police officer was kneeling on his neck went viral on social media and it probably enlightened us with what a society we're still living in. Modern-day America is no different and there's a long way to go before equality becomes the new norm. While celebs all over the world have condemned the horrific incident, BTS took extended their support and K-Pop Stans have been busy hailing them since then. Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Tweet).

What is the meaning of K-Pop stans you ask? Well, in simpler words they are the hardcore fans of the Korean pop bands. While fans are everywhere, 'stans' is used to describe people who go above and beyond the average loyalty of most fans. In fact, their loyalty is like a shield that no one can break. They can't take criticism or hear anything remotely negative about the said artist. When it comes to BTS, they are also called as BTS Army. Ever since the pop band tweeted in support of #BlackLivesMatter movement, their army is busy making it a viral trend and their craze on Twitter is simply too much. Check out some of their reactions. BTS'Jungkook Tests Negative After Visiting COVID-19 Hotspot In Itaewon, South Korea; Agency Issues Apology.

Their Tweet

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다. 우리는 폭력에 반대합니다. 나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

A Simple Thank You Does the Trick

Yes, It Does Matter

More Love and More Peace

🗣️ Black lives matter. More Love and more peace — min do meu v🦋⁷ (@l0vervantae) June 4, 2020

It Means a Lot

Thank you for using your platform to speak on this — Sᴇᴏɴɢᴊᴜɴ's Gᴇᴍ (@sonianavarro854) June 4, 2020

BTS Army is One Strong Family on Twitter

Reading this while hearing namjoon's voice, followed by the rest of the boys afterwards. I'm crying. — nick₇ᴰ² (@_misterjeon) June 4, 2020

Fans Do Take Everything Personally

They donated sir, there is no need to make a fuss everywhere that they did. Now its your time to open your purse pic.twitter.com/f2ftZjrflm — ²⁰¹³Agust D killed me⁷🇬🇷 (@AnnaYukinabu) June 4, 2020

They are Also Inspiring Others

as such huge inspirations to me im glad you guys spoke up about this, i really appreciate it thank you 💜 — a⁷ blm! (@JOONSJOKES) June 5, 2020

BTS Army is Crazy for Them

THANK YOU @BTS_twt !!! ARMY LOVES YOU!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 — colleen⁷ 💜 (@colleenplus7) June 5, 2020

We Purple You

Love you guys OT7 💜💜💜 PURPLE You pic.twitter.com/wt9hzK6HOL — Lyn/I Love BTS💜P.H🐰 (@lynro22) June 5, 2020

Do You Agree?

He Is Called The Bestest Leader For Us😭😭💜💜..... No Matter What💜💜 pic.twitter.com/a4j7wsRZot — Nimra Naeem (@NimraNa65957835) June 4, 2020

While some of their admirers are also insisting that they should empty their 'purses' and donate for the same initiative, a report suggests that they have already done the needful. The pop band has apparently donated a significant amount but they'd like to keep it private. Well,