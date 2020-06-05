Black Lives Matter: BTS Joins the Fight Against Racism After the Horrendous Killing of George Floyd (Read Twitter)

BTS host Bang Bang con (Photo Credits: Instagram)

South Korean pop sensation BTS has joined the Black Lives Matter movement saying that the group stands against racism and violence. The record-breaking K-pop band, featuring Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkoo, took to Twitter to support to the movement which started after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota (US). George Floyd Death: Dwayne Johnson Supports Black Lives Matter Movement, Questions Donald Trump’s Lack of Leadership (Watch Video)

“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter ,” BTS posted on its official Twitter page. Kanye West Creates College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter, Donates $2 Million to Charities Associated with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Floyd.

Read BTS Tweet Below

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다. 우리는 폭력에 반대합니다. 나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter.