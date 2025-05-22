Mumbai, May 21: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the face of true Indian beauty internationally for decades now. Going back to her roots, the former Miss World decided to walk the Cannes red carpet this year as a perfect Indian married woman in saree and sindoor. The 'Guru' actress left everyone stunned as she appeared in a classic ivory handloom saree with golden embellishment, which she paired with a matching full sleeves blouse, and a drape style dupatta.

Aish matched the saree with a red chocker, accompanying it with a stunning ruby neckpiece and matching earrings. We could also see a complimentary ring in her hand as she waved at the cameras on the red carpet. She was seen wearing a dark lipstick with a red tint, along with some light blush, eyeshadow, and a thick eyeliner. Aishwarya kept her hair open, with a thick layer of sindoor in the parting. Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns With ‘Sindoor’ in Hair and Ivory Saree

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Designer Manish Malhotra shared some pictures of Aish from Cannes on his Instagram handle and wrote, "The OG Indian Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from @manishmalhotrajewellery #mymmsaree."

With her latest appearances, Aishwarya has successfully paid tribute to her Indian roots. Some online users also commented that Aishwarya's sindoor is a tribute to Inida's 'Operation Sindoor'. The "Dhoom 2" actress has managed to set trends with her Cannes appearances over the years.

Aishwarya made her 22nd appearance at the film festival as the global ambassador for Loreal Paris. She made her Cannes debut in 2002 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit premiered at the festival.

While Aishwarya has received a lot of praise for some of her looks at the event, in the last few years, she has also been subjected to a lot of criticism for her choice of attire.

