Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics)

Actress and model Ruchi Gujjar, who also won the Miss Haryana 2023 title, is currently attending the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On the red carpet, Ruchi wore a stunning gold lehenga and accessorised her look with a necklace that featured the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to her, the move was her way of honouring him and India on the global stage.

Entertainment IANS| May 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST
A+
A-
Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics)
Ruchi Gujjar (Photo Credits: X)

Actress Ruchi Gujjar made a striking statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by wearing a necklace featuring India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her bold accessory choice on the red carpet celebrated Indian pride and showcased her admiration for Modi’s leadership. Cannes Film Festival 2025: Rihanna Stuns With Her Look at Red Carpet, Flaunts Baby Bump in Sky-Blue Dress (See Pics and Videos).

Speaking about paying tribute to PM Modi at the prestigious festival, Ruchi shared, “The necklace is more than jewelry—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights.” The beautifully crafted necklace, featuring traditional Rajasthani motifs and inspired by PM Modi’s distinctive style, brought a deep cultural and emotional significance to her red-carpet ensemble.

Ruchi Gujjar Turns Heads at Cannes 2025 With Her Unique Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asian Talks (@theasiantalks)

Her outfit—a stunning gold lehenga crafted by Roopa Sharmaa—sparkled with intricate mirror work, Gota Patti, and delicate embroidery, beautifully embodying the regal artistry of Jaipur. The gleaming gold fabric and meticulous detailing offered a contemporary take on traditional Rajasthani fashion. To complete the look, Ruchi draped a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by Zaribari, designed by Ram, adorned with rich Zardozi and Gota Patti embellishments. This accessory paid homage to Rajasthan’s rich textile legacy and its profound spiritual ties to Indian culture. “Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,” she said. However, it was Ruchi Gujjar’s necklace inspired by PM Modi that truly captured attention. Meticulously crafted with significance, it served as both a stylish accessory and a heartfelt tribute to patriotism. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Day 6 of Prestigious Film Festival, Netizens Call Her ‘First Actress To Blow Flying Kiss With Torn Dress’ (View Pics).

Ruchi further explained, “Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing Rajasthan and India at Cannes is not just a moment for me—it’s a message to the world about who we are.” The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 13 to 24, 2025. French actress Juliette Binoche is leading the jury as the president for the main competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Cannes Cannes 2025 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival 2025 Film Festival 2025 Narendra Modi PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Ruchi Gujjar Ruchi Gujjar Photos
You might also like
details"> Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics)
Ruchi Gujjar (Photo Credits: X)

Actress Ruchi Gujjar made a striking statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by wearing a necklace featuring India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her bold accessory choice on the red carpet celebrated Indian pride and showcased her admiration for Modi’s leadership. Cannes Film Festival 2025: Rihanna Stuns With Her Look at Red Carpet, Flaunts Baby Bump in Sky-Blue Dress (See Pics and Videos).

Speaking about paying tribute to PM Modi at the prestigious festival, Ruchi shared, “The necklace is more than jewelry—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights.” The beautifully crafted necklace, featuring traditional Rajasthani motifs and inspired by PM Modi’s distinctive style, brought a deep cultural and emotional significance to her red-carpet ensemble.

Ruchi Gujjar Turns Heads at Cannes 2025 With Her Unique Look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asian Talks (@theasiantalks)

Her outfit—a stunning gold lehenga crafted by Roopa Sharmaa—sparkled with intricate mirror work, Gota Patti, and delicate embroidery, beautifully embodying the regal artistry of Jaipur. The gleaming gold fabric and meticulous detailing offered a contemporary take on traditional Rajasthani fashion. To complete the look, Ruchi draped a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by Zaribari, designed by Ram, adorned with rich Zardozi and Gota Patti embellishments. This accessory paid homage to Rajasthan’s rich textile legacy and its profound spiritual ties to Indian culture. “Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,” she said. However, it was Ruchi Gujjar’s necklace inspired by PM Modi that truly captured attention. Meticulously crafted with significance, it served as both a stylish accessory and a heartfelt tribute to patriotism. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on Day 6 of Prestigious Film Festival, Netizens Call Her ‘First Actress To Blow Flying Kiss With Torn Dress’ (View Pics).

Ruchi further explained, “Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing Rajasthan and India at Cannes is not just a moment for me—it’s a message to the world about who we are.” The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 13 to 24, 2025. French actress Juliette Binoche is leading the jury as the president for the main competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Cannes Cannes 2025 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival 2025 Film Festival 2025 Narendra Modi PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Ruchi Gujjar Ruchi Gujjar Photos
You might also like
Cannes 2025: Shekhar Kapur Unveils First Look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Shekhar Kapur Unveils First Look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Reveals How Life-Saving Moment Led to Her Gown Tearing at Prestigious Film Festival
Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Reveals How Life-Saving Moment Led to Her Gown Tearing at Prestigious Film Festival
Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines
LeisureLY

Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines
Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Shekhar Kapur Unveils First Look of ‘Echoes of Valour’ at 78th Cannes Film Festival
Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Reveals How Life-Saving Moment Led to Her Gown Tearing at Prestigious Film Festival
Entertainment

Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Reveals How Life-Saving Moment Led to Her Gown Tearing at Prestigious Film Festival
Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines
LeisureLY

Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines
Srinivasan, Jayant Narlikar Pass Away: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Nuclear Scientist and Astrophysicist
News

Srinivasan, Jayant Narlikar Pass Away: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Nuclear Scientist and Astrophysicist
img
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
mp minister vijay shah
5000+K+ searches
mullanpur stadium
5000+K+ searches
rajasthan board rbse 12th result
5000+K+ searches
sensex nifty stock market
5000+K+ searches
ap icet
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
mp minister vijay shah
5000+K+ searches
mullanpur stadium
5000+K+ searches
rajasthan board rbse 12th result
5000+K+ searches
sensex nifty stock market
5000+K+ searches
ap icet
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results