On the third day of Valentine's Week, we celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9, which is the most adored day of the week when we celebrate love for chocoholic lovers. On this day, partners gift each other the most precious sweet treat - chocolates as a token of love and fondness. Surely, it's a day when sweetness is in overflow!The day is all about sharing sweet treats with friends, family, and loved ones to make them more special.

Here are five of the sweetest films to watch on the occasion of Chocolate Day just to make the day more sugary.

Jab We Met

Where to watch: Netflix

Jab We Met is a movie which guides us to live, laugh and love and is possibly one of Imtiaz Ali's best movies. It tells a story of a fun-loving Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor) meets a depressed Mumbai businessman Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) while on the run. Their journeys merge together, and how Geet helps Aditya to change his outlook, something which he later helps her out in becomes the crux of this lovely romantic drama.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Where to Watch: Netflix

It's a story of college best friends, the most non-violent Rajput Jai "Rats" Singh Rathore (Imran Khan) and Aditi "Meow" Mahant (Genelia D' Souza), a highly aggressive and impulsive girl. While they seem perfect for each other, the leads don't realise or accept love for each other until Jai finds a girl and Aditi starts missing him and his company.

Never Been Kissed

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If you got a chance to recall your highschool days what would you do? This movie gives a message that life gives us second chance when we really want something. It is a fun watch. Josie Geller, a 25-year-old journalist, played by Drew Barrymore, puts her life around when she gets a chance to go to high school again for a research project. While it is a chance for her to relive her younger days, Josie also gets a chance to revisit romance as well.

500 Days of Summer

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A soothing film on a story based upon its male protagonist and his memories of a failed relationship. 500 Days Of Summer is an honest clip on modern love, dating and suffering. Watch it for the relatable storyline, an amazing plot, the background music will touch your heart, and obviously Zooey Deschanel (Summer Finn) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Tom Hansen)'s chemistry is a treat!

Chocolat

Where to watch: Prime Video

What best to celebrate Chocolate Day, than with a film that is about well, chocolate! This period romantic drama is based on the novel Chocolat by the English author, Joanne Harris, and stars Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp in the lead. Warning, do not watch this film on an empty stomach!

