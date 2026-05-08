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Global icon Shakira and Nigerian superstar Burna Boy have officially joined forces for the 2026 FIFA World Cup official anthem, titled "Dai Dai." The announcement, made through a joint social media reveal with FIFA and Global Citizen, marks Shakira’s fourth major contribution to the tournament’s musical history. The collaboration is being hailed as a historic bridge between Latin pop and Afrobeats, setting the stage for the largest World Cup in history. FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden, Czechia, and Turkey Qualify For Main Tournament.

Shakira’s ‘Dai Dai’ Teaser at Maracana Stadium Sparks Hype

The announcement was accompanied by a 67-second teaser filmed at the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In the high-energy clip, Shakira is seen dancing across the pitch in a yellow and blue ensemble, joined by a troupe of dancers and the official World Cup ball, the "Trionda."

The footage concludes with an aerial view of the stadium and the words "We Are Ready" illuminated on the roof. The snippet includes a preview of the song’s lyrics, featuring lines such as, "Here in this place / You belong" and "What broke you once / Made you strong," punctuated by Burna Boy’s signature rhythmic harmonies.

Watch the Teaser of FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem ‘Dai Dai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Football Fans React to ‘Dai Dai’ and ‘Queen of World Cup’

Online reaction to the teaser has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans quickly crowning Shakira the "Queen of the World Cup." Following the massive success of "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" in 2010 and "La La La" in 2014, supporters have expressed relief that FIFA is returning to a high-energy pop spectacle.

One user wrote, "She came when we needed her the most", while another commented, "Never felt this free before. 'm high and I'm getting higher."

Football Fans React as Shakira Unveils ‘Dai Dai’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

On platforms like X and TikTok, users have noted that the pairing with Burna Boy is a strategic move to capture the current global dominance of Afrobeats. The collaboration has already drawn comparisons to the cultural impact of "Waka Waka," with many anticipating a new "stadium-sized" hit.

Official Release Date for ‘Dai Dai’

Fans will not have to wait long to hear the full track. The official release of "Dai Dai," along with its music video, is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026. While other promotional songs have been released, including a reimagined version of Van Halen’s "Jump" featuring J Balvin ", Dai Dai" is the primary official anthem sanctioned by FIFA for the tournament’s branding and ceremonies.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A Historic Kickoff

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition to feature 48 teams, making it the largest in history. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the tournament is set to officially begin on June 11, 2026. The opening match will take place at the Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium), featuring co-host Mexico against South Africa. FIFA President Gianni Infantino Confirms Iran’s World Cup 2026 Spot Despite FIFA Congress Absence.

The 104-match tournament will conclude on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be temporarily renamed the New York New Jersey Stadium for the event.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of FIFA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).