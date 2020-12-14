Rishi Kapoor's untimely death was a great loss for the Hindi film industry. His fans were eagerly waiting to see him alongside Deepika Padukone in 'The Intern' remake. While that dream will never come true now, the makers of the film have finally decided to keep the work going. After a year of its announcement, certain developments have taken place and the film is said to go on floors somewhere in mid-2021. Rishi Kapoor No More! The Late Actor's Next Film Was With Deepika Padukone - Read Details Here.

The film is currently said to be in the pre-production stage. Deepika will be reprising Anne Hathway's role in the film while Rishi Kapoor was going to step in the shoes of Robert De Niro's character. The makers of the film are reportedly now looking for a new actor to take up the role for the remake of the hit 2015 film. The film was initially releasing in 2021.

While no confirmation about who the team will cast alongside DP, we think Amitabh Bachchan would be a perfect fit for the role. Amitabh and Deepika's camaraderie in Piku was outstanding and we are their fans would love to see them on the screen once again. AB as Padukone's intern sure sounds fun, right?

Speaking about the project, Deepika had earlier shared her excitement and told PTI, “'The Intern' is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey." Deepika Padukone Announces Her Next With Rishi Kapoor, Indian Adaptation of Anne Hathaway - Robert De Niro's The Intern To Release In 2021.

Apart from this film, Deepika Padukone's kitty is full of promising projects. She will be seen alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's untitled film. She also has a film with Prabhas and her home production film Mahabharat in the pipeline. Padukone will also reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan and has already started to work on the project.

