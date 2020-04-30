Rishi Kapoor No More! The Late Actor's Next Film Was With Deepika Padukone - Read Details Here

Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It's as if God is not content taking away one amazing actor in Irrfan Khan. Today morning, we were shattered to hear Rishi Kapoor's demise too. 'What's going on?' is the first reaction people had when they heard the news. Rishi Kapoor's death devasted us even more because reports had suggested that he was better now. After two years of treatment in the US, he had returned healthy. And then suddenly he is gone! The actor was gearing up for his new projects and one of them was an official remake of The Intern. The film had Deepika Padukone in the role played by Anne Hathway in the original. Rishi Kapoor No More: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive At The Hospital To Support Family (View Pics)

So the question next would be what happens to the remake now? We aren't sure yet what the makers will do now but we are sure of one thing, The Intern remake will never be the same without Rishi Kapoor.

Strangely, Deepika was also supposed to reunite with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan for Vishal Bharadwaj's film. Apparently, it was on S Hussain Zaidi, a former investigative journalist turned author's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. If that's true, Deepika lost both the co-stars of her upcoming films. We wonder how she is holding up!