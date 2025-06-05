Did Tesla Boss Elon Musk Father a Child With Ayumi Hamasaki? Here’s How the J-Pop Icon Reacted to Viral Rumours

Ayumi Hamasaki, one of the biggest names in Japanese pop music, is making headlines after viral claims that she had a baby with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The controversy began after conservative influencer Ashley St Clair made several shocking claims about Musk and the J-Pop icon’s alleged secret relationship during a recent interview.

Entertainment Team Latestly| Jun 05, 2025 05:55 PM IST
    Did Tesla Boss Elon Musk Father a Child With Ayumi Hamasaki? Here’s How the J-Pop Icon Reacted to Viral Rumours
    Elon Musk; Ayumi Hamasaki (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is once again making headlines for reportedly fathering another child in secret. Earlier this year, conservative influencer Ashley St Clair publicly claimed to have given birth to Musk's 14th child. Her representative confirmed the claim with a post on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that both parties have been privately working on a parenting agreement. Musk reacted to the news with a single word: "Whoa." While those rumours have since cooled down, Ashley St Clair has grabbed attention once again with fresh claims this time alleging that Musk has also fathered a child with a Japanese pop star. These statements have sparked a wave of speculation, with many linking Ayumi Hamasaki to the rumour. ‘Elon Musk Is Father’: Ashley St Clair Says She Welcomed New Baby and Claims Tesla CEO Is the Father (Check Post).

    Ayumi Hamasaki Breaks Silence on Elon Musk Baby Rumours

    In an interview with The New York Times, Ashley St Clair said that in May 2025, Elon Musk had fathered a child with Japanese Pop icon Ayumi Hamasaki. Soon after the wild claims, netizens began to point fingers at Ayumi, who is a respected name in the East Asian music scene and is also dubbed as the Empress of Pop. However, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter, who is currently on a tour, took to social media to rubbish the rumours. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ayumi wrote in Japanese, "My child's father is not Elon Musk."

    Ayumi Hamasaki Shuts Down Rumours of Elon Musk Being Her Child’s Father 

    (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    The singer-songwriter further joked about understanding what people may think it was her. In another story, Ayumi wrote, "Even my mom laughed when she heard the rumours, saying 'This seems kind of Ayu-like,' and if I were someone else, I'd probably be saying 'Ayu is the pop star she was talking about, right?' But it's just not true. Setting aside my personal image, when my kids are old enough to start googling things, I don't want them to go through these rumours and think they're true, so I'm firmly denying them." Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis Announce Birth of Baby Boy Named Seldon Lycurgus, Their 4th Child; US Billionaire Now Has 14 Children.

     

    Ayumi Hamasaki, a mother of two, was previously married to Austrian actor Manuel Schwarz from 2011 to 2012. Following this, she was married to American medical student Tyson Bodkin from 2013 to 2016. She also had a brief relationship with Japanese actor-singer Tomoya Nagase, which ended in 2017. Known for hits like “Seasons” and “Blue Bird,” Ayumi is one of Japan’s best-selling artists, holding multiple records for a female act.  Her first child, a son, was born in 2019, followed by the birth of her second son in 2021.

