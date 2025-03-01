Elon Musk has expanded his family with the arrival of his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus with Shivon Zilis. It marks his fourth child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, one of Musk's companies. Today, Shivon Zilis shared the joyful news on social media platform X (previously Twitter), expressing her love for their "wonderful and incredible son." In her post, Zilis mentioned discussing with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, they felt it was better to also just share directly about their son Seldon Lycurgus. She described him as "built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold." Elon Musk responded to the announcement with a heart emoji. Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation.

