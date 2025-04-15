‘No Place Like Home’: Katy Perry Shares First Post After Returning to Earth From Blue Origin’s NS-31 Space Mission, Posts Video of Herself Enjoying Weightlessness in Space - WATCH

Blue Origin's all-women space crew safely returned to Earth on April 14 after a brief yet historic ride to the edge of space. The crew included singer Kat Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aish Bowe, journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sanchez, the fiancee of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezoz. According to E! News, the crew travelled 62 miles above the Earth to the Karman line - the boundary separating Earth's atmosphere and space. After Blue Origin's touchdown at the Texas launch site, visuals of Katy Perry and Gayle King kissing the ground as a sign of gratitude took over the internet. The singer also shared posts on social media, talking about her experience in space. Blue Origin-Katy Perry Flight to Space: Singer Kisses Ground After Returning to Earth (Watch Video).

Katy Perry’s First Social Media Posts After Returning From Space

After completing her historic space trip with Blue Origin, Katy Perry shared her first post on social media, signalling her relief at coming back to Earth. The "Dark Horse" singer who was one of the few civilians who travelled to space on Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft took to her X (previously Twitter) and wrote, "there is no place like home" (with an Earth and red heart emoji).

Katy Perry’s First Post After Returning From Space Trip

there is no place like home 🌎♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2025

Katy Perry also took to her Instagram handle and talked about her surreal experience onboard Blue Origin's NS-31 mission and shared a video of herself enjoying the microgravity experience inside her capsule along with her all-female crew. Sharing the video, she wrote, "One day when you’re older, will YOU still look up in wonder? Still processing this incredible journey Thank you @blueorigin and to my space sisters, taking up space AND making room in space for all - 143."

Katy Perry Highlights of Her Space Ride With Her All-Female Crew on Blue Origin’s NS-31 Rocket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Before Perry jetted off to space, she made a post on X, writing to her fans, "I love you." The post quickly gained attention from thousands. But one comment stood out. Controversial social media figure Andrew Tate, often labeled a "misogynist," surprised many by showing support for Perry’s space journey. He commented under the singer’s post and wrote: "Tbh, this was brave and an incredible achievement. Congrats." Katy Perry, All-Female Crew Create History Touring Edge of Space on Blue Origin NS-31 Rocket, Jeff Bezos’s Company Says ‘Capsule Touchdown. Welcome Back, NS-31 Crew’.

Andrew Tate Shows Support to Katy Perry Before Her Space Trip

Tbh, this was brave and an incredible achievement. Congrats. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 14, 2025

While Katy Perry is gaining praise for her first space mission with Blue Origin, her 10-minute trip has also sparked criticism from stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Wilde, who feel that the singer contradicted her claims of caring about the planet by taking part in the space trip.

