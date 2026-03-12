Mumbai, March 12: The first part of the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise is set to make its way to the theatres once again, a week ahead of the release of the 2nd part. The blockbuster is set for a rare international re-release. The rare and exciting theatrical re-release will span approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas, beginning March 13.

While re-releases of major films have occasionally been seen in India, international re-releases of Hindi films remain extremely rare, making this move a significant moment for the franchise and a testament to the immense global demand for Dhurandhar. In North America alone, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens, signalling the extraordinary anticipation for the next chapter. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Yami Gautam To Make Cameo Appearance in Ranveer Singh’s Espionage Thriller in Crucial Hospital Scene? Here’s What We Know.

Adding to the excitement, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release. These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, enhanced projection, and luxury seating, formats typically reserved for major Hollywood event films. The mid-week premieres are already witnessing sold-out shows, underscoring the massive demand and the scale at which the sequel is poised to arrive. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Have Paid Previews: Here’s How You Can Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film Before Its March 19 Release.

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ is a B62 Studios production, and is helmed by Aditya Dhar. The story of unknown men will bow in cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid.

The high-octane spy-action thriller is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film will be released in five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).