Gossip Girl Reboot Cast Revealed! Meet Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay

Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay Join Gossip Girl (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gossip Girl is back in town. Or at least, she, or he, is on their way. A reboot of the hit TV show Gossip Girl is under production at HBO Max. The original featured Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Penn Badgley in key roles. Most details about the reboot of the show have been kept well under wraps. Well, until now. Today, the first few members of the new cast were revealed. Emily Alyn Lind has been cast as the new female lead, as per a report by Variety. You might remember her from her stint on Code Black. The actress will be playing the role of Audrey on the new show. Emmys 2019: Blake Lively Posts Major Gossip Girl Throwback Pic With Leighton Meester to Celebrate 10-Year Emmys Anniversary.

Other new cast members include, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay. The details about the characters that these actors will play have not yet surfaced. One might easily notice that the new cast is more diverse than the original.

Also, let us not forget that Kristen Bell will be back as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Emily Alyn Lind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Alyn Lind fan account (@emilyalynlindfans) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:22am PST

Whitney Peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by whitney (@whitneypeakk) on Oct 16, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT

Eli Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Brown (@elibrown.jpeg) on Dec 1, 2018 at 4:49pm PST

Johnathan Fernandez

Jason Gotay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasongotay (@jasongotay) on Feb 21, 2020 at 11:33am PST

Gotay is a popular broadway actor and recently appeared in a production of Evita. Johnathan Fernandez is a comedian and actor. He has appeared in the viral show, Adam Ruins Everything and the series, Lethal Weapon. Eli played Dylan Walker on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Whitney Peak's latest acting credits include The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Makers have revealed that Gossip Girl reboot has already ordered 10 episodes that will make up the first season. The show is not a remake but a continuation of the story with new characters in the same world as the original. Original cast members were informed about the revival, but there has been no news about any of them making a return.