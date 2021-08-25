Blake Lively, the Serena van der Woodsen of Gossip Girl celebrates her birthday on August 25. While she was almost on her way to exit Hollywood and was even planning higher studies, the makers of Gossip Girl approached her with the role that would give her instant recognition. And post her stint as one of the New York Upper Eastsiders, she quickly became the girl on everyone's crush list. Lively had some fantastic moments on GG and her style statements in particular were to look forward to. Serena was always the blue-eyed girl in her school and for the right reasons. Blake Lively Trolls Hubby Ryan Reynolds by Sharing His Quarantine Ponytail.

While her onscreen BFF, Blake had her signature hairbands on the show, Serena was more carefree, contemporary chic in her styling. She probably had the best outfits and the right chutzpah to nail them. From bold necklines to cutesy dresses, van der Woodsen's wardrobe was a designer's delight and an inspiration for so many. Blake had a blast playing the central character and today when we look back, it's hard to imagine anyone else as Serena. She was definitely the girl you want in your team and in your intimate circle. Today as Blake Lively gets ready to celebrate her big occasion, here's recalling some of Serena's best fashion moments from Gossip Girl. Emmys 2019: Blake Lively Posts Major Gossip Girl Throwback Pic With Leighton Meester to Celebrate 10-Year Emmys Anniversary.

Making Casual Outfits Look Uber Chic

She Was the Perfect Bridesmaid

A Cute Mini Dress

Nailing Parisian Fashion

Oversized Handbags? Yes Please!

Giving Her Own Twist to Little Black Dress

Resembling the Perfect Upper East Sider

Teen Fashion Done Right

We Loved Her Grecian Outfit

'Sheer' Magic

Blake's actor hubby, Ryan Reynolds claims he hasn't seen Gossip Girl yet and we suggest, he starts watching it. Of course, Blake has since then been a part of many cool projects but Gossip Girl will forever have our hearts. Here's raising a toast to Blake Lively and the way she incorporated Serena van der Woodsen. Lastly, happy birthday Blake Lively! xoxo

