Penn Badgley, the very famous ‘Joe’ from the Netflix series You celebrates his birthday on November 1. The former Gossip Girl star who romanced Serena van der Woodsen in the series plays an intriguing and charming stalker in the show and is gearing up to film its season four. While we know so much about Joe and Dan Humphrey, are you guys aware of who Penn is in his real life? Penn Badgley Is a Cardi B Fan and Here Is How We Know It (Watch Video).

From being a part of a music brand band to his dating history and how he wasn’t eager to star in Gossip Girl, this set of trivia about our birthday boy will surely intrigue you further. So go ahead and read a few details about his personal life. Penn Badgley Reacts to 'You' Fan Asking Him to 'Kidnap' Her.

He dated his Gossip Girl Co-star, Blake Lively. No one on the set was aware of their relationship until they shot the season two finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gossip girl fanpage (@waldorfsbow)

He Wasn't Sure About Playing Joe in You. "I didn't want to do it — it was too much. I was conflicted with the nature of the role," he had said in this chat with Entertainment Weekly. However, the creators wanted him to come on board and they managed eventually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley)

When Penn's mother was expecting him, his father was once nervously squeezing a tennis ball during a sonogram test. The brand of the ball was Penn and hence his parents decided to name him the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn Badgley (@pennbadgley)

Penn also dated Zoe Kravitz and he has written a song for every woman he has ever dated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz)

He REJECTED Gossip Girl. Believe it or not but Penn wasn't keen on starring as Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl. He was about to take up a job as a waiter when he signed the very famous show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chanel Oberlin (@austins0mm3rs)

Penn Badgley will return as Joe in You Season 4. Netflix has already green-lighted the project and the show will probably see Joe looking out for his new love interest, Marienne. Here's hoping the new fan favourite has an amazing and very successful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Penn!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).