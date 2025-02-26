In tragic news for Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl fans, actress Michelle Trachtenberg has been found dead in her luxury apartment at One Columbus Place in Central Park South, New York. She was just 39. While police have begun their initial investigations, reports indicate that no suspicious circumstances have been identified in her passing. However, the cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Camden Toy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer Actor, Passes Away at 68 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer.

In recent times, fans had expressed concern over Michelle’s health, as she appeared frail and nearly unrecognisable in her Instagram photos. However, the actress didn't expand much on what's going on with her health-wise. However, according to media reports, she had undergone a liver transplant recently.

Michelle Trachtenberg was a popular figure among teen audiences in the late 1990s and early 2000s, particularly for her role as Dawn Summers in Joss Whedon's iconic TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Harry Johnson, Star of Battlestar Galactica and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Passes Away at 81.

She also portrayed Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl, the breakout show for Blake Lively. Having begun her career as a child actress, Trachtenberg found limited success in securing lead roles. However, she had memorable performances in films such as EuroTrip, 17 Again, and Cop Out.

