Rambha and Indhran Pathmanathan Celebrate Their 10th Wedding Anniversary At Home! Actress Says, ‘This Is One of the Best Function We Ever Had’ (View Pics)

Actress Rambha with Indhran Pathmanathan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rambha is known for her works in the south as well as in the Hindi film industry. It was in 1992 when Rambha made her acting debut. She made her debut with the Malayalam film Sargam, which performed well at the box office. After tying the knot, she gave up films. But after a brief period she made a comeback with television shows. Rambha got married to Canada-based businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010. Yesterday, the duo celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at home with their children and even shared pics from the intimate celebration. Coronavirus Outbreak: RRR Actor Ram Charan Humbly Requests Fans to Avoid Celebrations On His Birthday.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, shooting of various films and other shows have been called off temporarily, events have been cancelled, and in fact, various countries have also imposed a lockdown in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. Rambha and Indran Pathmanathan celebrated a decade long of their togetherness with their three adorable munchkins. While sharing the post, Rambha mentioned, “Due to this current situation throughout the world, without no friends and relatives around us and just me, my husband, my kids (laanya, sasha & shivin), had a celebration - just by staying in the home. This is one of the best function we ever had because it had a very personal touch & very intimate.” Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan and Nazriya Nazim – Fahadh Faasil Attempt the Gesture Challenge on TikTok During Quarantine, and They’re Clearly Enjoying It! Watch Video.

Rambha and Indhran Pathmanathan’s Wedding Anniversary Celebrations

Rambha also revealed how they managed to make every little arrangement at home, which also includes baking the cake. About it she wrote, “We baked the cake together which is very special than ordering outside. Every single part of the cake has our 10 years of love story.” Besides sharing details of the beautiful, intimate family gathering, Rambha has also urged to her fans to stay strong during this crucial time and stay safe.