Acclaimed director and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, form one of the most powerful duos in the entertainment industry. Together, they have delivered some of the biggest films, especially known for their massive Eid blockbusters. Their bond goes beyond filmmaking, as they share a strong friendship that has lasted for nearly three decades. Their journey of Eid hits began with Judwaa in 1997, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Salman Khan. The film became a huge blockbuster, marking the start of a successful collaboration.

More than a decade after Judwaa, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan reunited for another massive Eid blockbuster, Kick (2014). This film marked Sajid Nadiadwala's directorial debut, and he also produced it. Starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick became a massive hit, crossing over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film's action-packed sequences and chartbuster songs made it an unforgettable success. Their collaboration continues as they gear up for Kick 2, one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films.

A decade after Kick, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are set to deliver another massive Eid blockbuster with Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid, the film will feature Salman in another high-octane action role. With a star-studded ensemble cast, Sikandar is expected to be the biggest blockbuster of the year.

The powerful duo’s streak of success remains unstoppable, and their bond has only strengthened over the years. Along with Kick 2, Sikandar is another highly anticipated film that promises to dominate the box office, thrilling audiences once again with Sajid’s vision and Salman’s star power.