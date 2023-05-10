Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, who was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in traffic felony along with his friends, has been granted bail but has been placed under house arrest. Media reports state that they were interfering with other drivers and blocked off a street to do donuts with their vehicles. Hasbulla Reportedly Arrested in Dagestan for Violating Traffic Laws; Video of the Incident Goes Viral - WATCH.

They retorted by stating that they were celebrating their friend's wedding. This, however, did not stop them from being arrested by the local police in Dagestan. Hasbulla Gets Bail in Alleged Reckless Driving Case in Russia; Internet Sensation Placed on ‘House Arrest’- Reports.

Hasbulla Update

Gm☕️☀️ Bailed out on house arrest💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TbClO2YmYu — Hasbulla (@Hasbulla_NFT) May 9, 2023

Hasbulla, who hails from the Republic of Dagestan, is immensely famous on the social media. He rose to popularity in late 2020, when he started posting videos on Instagram, where he enjoys a following of 3.6 million followers. Later, he also started uploading videos on TikTok, garnering him more fame and popularity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).