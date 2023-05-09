Hasbulla was allegedly arrested for reckless driving in Russia. The internet sensation along with a few of his friends in Dagestan had violated traffic laws. As per latest reports, Hasbulla has been bailed out and has been placed on ‘house arrest’. Hasbulla Reportedly Arrested in Dagestan for Violating Traffic Laws; Video of the Incident Goes Viral - WATCH.

Hasbulla Placed On House Arrest

BREAKING 🚨 Hasbulla is now free and has been placed on house arrest pic.twitter.com/XiFSLMot8A — Hasbulla 🐐 (@HasbullaHive) May 9, 2023

