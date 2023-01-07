Mumbai, January 7: A man from Bengaluru, who is popular celebrity dog breeder and is known to own expensive dogs was offered Rs 20 crore for his Caucasian Shepherd dog. As per reports, the man identified as Satish was offered Rs 20 crore by a Hyderabad-based builder for his Caucasian Shepherd dog.

According to a report in the Times of India, Satish S, who is a dog breeder and also the president of Indian Dog Breeders' Association declined the Hyderabad businessman's offer and has decided to keep the dog to himself. Satish's decision to keep the Caucasian Shepherd dog to himself as made Bengaluru home to what can be said as one of the most expensive dogs in the world. Bengaluru Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Hot Water Bucket, Dies of Burn Injuries in Hosapalya Village.

The Caucasian Shepherd Dog which are also known as Caucasian Ovcharka is usually found in places such as Armenia, Circassia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Dagestan and Georgia. The Caucasian Shepherd, which are rarely found in India, are said to be bold, confident, fearless and extremely intelligent breed of dogs.

The Caucasian Shepherd dog are huge in size and have a furry with their life span ranging between 10-12 years. The Caucasian Shepherd dog are as big as a lioness. Known to be guardian dogs, the Caucasian Shepherd's are mostly used to protect one's home from trespassers and guard livestock against predators such as wolves and coyotes among other works.

Speaking about the Caucasian Shepherd whom he named 'Cadabom Hayder', Satish said, "One of the breeders in Hyderabad contacted me stating that he had got the Caucasian Shepherd, and I decided to buy the dog. It has been six months since I bought it but not many know about him." Satish bought the dog for Rs 20 crore. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

The Cadabom Hayder recently took part at a Kennel Club event in Trivandrum and Crown Classic Dog Show where he won over 32 medals for being the best dog breed. Satish says he was taken aback when his dog Hayder won so many trophies and medals. At present, Cadabom Hayder is staying with Satish at his residence. The dog which is huge in size is said to be extremely friendly.

