Rapper 50 Cent in a post in which he shared a "new big idea," told his fans he has been practising abstinence in 2024 so he can stay focused on his goals. The dad-of-two "In Da Club" rapper, 48, born Curtis Jackson III, told fans he was making the pledge to focus on his goals and avoid distractions.

He captioned an Instagram post that showed him smoking a cigar and dressed in a suit: “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted. I'm practising abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”

Rapper 50 Cent's Instagram Post

In a hint his plans could include more businesses, he tagged the post with the names of his cognac brand, Branson Cognac, as well as his Champagne line Le Chemin du Roi. His post came with a string of photos of himself wearing a suit and tie while smoking a cigar with a glass of his award-winning brandy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Hours later, he posted a photo of himself in a bar holding a bottle of his cognac, which he captioned: “There is always another level, @bransoncognac level up @lecheminduroi.” His fans flooded the comments section of his abstinence pledge to show their support for the rapper, with many saying “mindset” and “discipline” were the key to making big life changes and achieving goals.

One advised him: “Stay focused, brother. We're rooting for you out here,” while another fan said: “Executive mode, mogul moves, positive vibes only! (three fire emojis.)” Others said they “couldn’t wait” for the unveiling of the performer’s “new idea”.

The rapper’s announcement came after rumours surfaced that he and his girlfriend Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines, 29, had split. Fifty has been dating the aspiring corporate lawyer for at least a year. She so far appears unphased by Fifty’s New Year pledge and recently posted a selfie to her Instagram Story with the caption: “Morning beautiful people. Have a Blessed Day.”

