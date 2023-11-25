American rapper Curtis James Jackson III, popularly known as 50 Cent, arrived in Mumbai on November 25 as part of The Final Lap Tour 2023 concert at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. He was seen at the Mumbai airport donning a white t-shirt, black trousers, a black jacket, and a cap. Joining 50 Cent onstage will be DIVINE, set to perform his tracks. Apart from DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP (Shan Vincent De Paul) from Toronto, and breakout rapper Yung Raja, celebrated as Southeast Asia's burgeoning avant-garde hip-hop artist. The Final Lap Tour 2023: 50 Cent To Perform on November 25 at The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Check Out 50 Cents Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Free Press Journal (@freepressjournal)

