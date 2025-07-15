Vidyut Jammwal is heading to Hollywood! The popular Bollywood actor, known for his martial arts prowess, is all set to make his international debut in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot, produced by Legendary Entertainment. The report was first broken by Deadline, although there has been no official confirmation from the actor as yet. Street Fighter is based on the iconic action video game series of the same name. ‘Street Fighter’: Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns in Talks To Join Cast.

According to the same report, Jammwal has been cast as Dhalsim, a fan-favourite Street Fighter character with strong Indian roots. Jammwal, who made his acting debut in the 2011 Telugu film Shakti, gained widespread recognition the same year for playing the antagonist in the Hindi film Force. Over the years, he has portrayed both positive and negative roles, though he is more frequently seen as the protagonist in Hindi cinema. He was last seen in Crakk (2024), which he also co-produced.

Who is Dhalsim?

Dhalsim made his first appearance in the 1991 video game Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, as one of the eight original characters introduced in the game. A mystical yogi from India, Dhalsim is known for his pacifist nature - he only fights to protect those under his care. His storyline in the game involves entering the fighting tournament to raise money for his impoverished village.

Dhalsim in Street Fighter 6

Dhalsim possesses supernatural abilities gained through yogic mastery, such as stretchable limbs and fire-based attacks. While beloved by fans, the character has also drawn criticism over the years for reinforcing negative cultural stereotypes about India, especially in Western portrayals.

Interestingly, Dhalsim has previously appeared on the big screen in the critically panned 1994 Street Fighter movie, where he was portrayed by acclaimed British-Indian actor Roshan Seth.

Roshan Seth in Street Fighter 1994

However, the film depicted him as a scientist forced to work for the main antagonist, M Bison - played by the late Raul Julia - a major departure from the original video game version.

Why Vidyut Jammwal Is the Right Fit for Dhalsim

Jammwal is a trained Kalaripayattu practitioner, which aligns perfectly with Dhalsim’s spiritual and physical style of combat. He enjoys a significant fanbase in India, known for his dynamic action roles and dedication to fitness, as seen on his popular Instagram page. Vidyut Jammwal Birthday: Exploring the Actor's Inspiring Fitness Journey on Instagram (Watch Videos).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

With this reboot, fans hope to see a more respectful and authentic portrayal of Dhalsim - one that avoids the outdated stereotypes of the past while remaining true to the essence of the character. Jammwal’s casting hints at a more grounded and culturally accurate approach, steering away from the caricatured version seen in the 1994 film. Jammwal is represented in Hollywood by Wonder Street and Felker Levine.

The 'Street Fighter' Reboot: What We Know So Far

The upcoming Street Fighter reboot is being directed by Kitao Sakurai, best known for Bad Trip and Twisted Metal. It is slated for release in 2026. The film is being co-produced by Capcom, the original developer of the video game franchise, and Legendary Entertainment.

While the full cast is yet to be officially confirmed, the rumoured lineup is already generating buzz. Alongside Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, the cast reportedly includes Andrew Koji (Ryu), Noah Centineo (Ken), Callina Liang (Chun-Li), David Dastmalchian (M Bison), Cody Rhodes (Guile), Jason Momoa(Blanka), Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson (Balrog), Orville Peck (Vega), Andrew Schul (Dan Hibiki), Roman Reigns (Akuma) and Hirooki Goto (E Honda).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).