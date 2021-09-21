Actor Leslie Bibb, who was most recently seen in the short-lived Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy, is set to star in the comedy feature About My Father. The Lionsgate film already has stand-up comic Sebastian Maniscalco and veteran star Robert De Niro on board as cast members, reported Deadline. To be directed by Laura Terruso, the film is inspired by Maniscalco's own life and relationship with his father. Maniscalco co-wrote the screenplay with Austen Earl. About My Father: Robert De Niro To Star in Laura Terruso's Upcoming Comedy-Film.

In the film, when Maniscalco tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo (played by De Niro) that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her wealthy parents. Though cultures clash and it seems that the two families have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend, they'll be la famiglia (a family). The Inhabitant: Dermot Mulroney, Leslie Bibb to Star in Upcoming Horror-Thriller.

Bibb will play Ellie, Maniscalco's character's fiancee. Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, and Andrew Miano from Depth of Field will produce the film, alongside Judi Marmel. Depth of Field's Dan Balgoyen is attached to executive produce the project.

