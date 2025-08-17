Which famous celebrity do you share your birthday with on August 17? August 17 has given the world some of the most iconic personalities from cinema, literature, sports, and entertainment. From Hollywood legends like Robert De Niro and Sean Penn to celebrated Indian filmmakers such as S. Shankar and Rajkumar Santoshi, this date marks the birthdays of influential figures across industries. The list also includes sporting greats like Thierry Henry and Ederson Moraes, as well as Indian stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Shraddha Arya, and veteran actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar. Let’s take a look at the famous birthdays that make 17th August a special day in history. Famous Birthdays on 16 August: Saif Ali Khan, Madonna, James Cameron and Angela Bassett; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 16th August.

Celebrities Born on August 17

1. Robert De Niro (American actor and director, born 1943)

2. Belinda Carlisle (American singer and songwriter, born 1958)

3. Sean Penn (American actor and film director, born 1960)

4. Austin Butler (American actor and singer, born 1991)

5. S. Shankar (Indian film director, born 1963)

6. Rajkumar Santoshi (Indian film director, born 1956)

7. Nidhhi Agerwal (Bollywood actress, born 1993)

8. Shraddha Arya (Indian actress, born 1987)

9. Sachin Pilgaonkar (Indian actor and director, born 1957)

10. Thierry Henry (French football player and manager, born 1977)

11. Ederson Moraes (Brazilian soccer goalkeeper, born 1993)

12. Taissa Farmiga (actor, born 1994)

13. Donnie Wahlberg (American singer, actor and producer, born 1969)

14. Mae West (actor, born 1893)

15. Maureen O'Hara (actor, born 1920)

16. V.S. Naipaul (Nobel literature laureate, born 1932)

17. Julian Fellowes (filmmaker, born 1949)

18. Pierre de Fermat (French mathematician, born 1601)

19. Davy Crockett (frontiersman, born 1786)

20. W. Mark Felt (Watergate figure "Deep Throat," born 1913)

21. Gary Talley (guitarist of The Box Tops, born 1945)

22. Giuliana Rancic (TV host, born 1974)

23. Ted Hughes (British poet laureate, born 1930)

24. Jonathan Franzen (novelist, born 1959)

25. Eric Schlosser (investigative journalist, born 1959)

The diverse range of birthdays on 17 August reflects how this date has been significant across centuries, producing legends in fields as varied as cinema, literature, sports, and music. As fans around the world celebrate their favourites, August 17 continues to stand out as a date etched with talent, influence, and inspiration.

