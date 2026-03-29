The world of high-speed racing and cosmic platforming collided this weekend as the cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie descended upon the Suzuka International Racing Course for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix. Leading the star-studded charge was Chris Pratt, who turned the promotional tour into a heartwarming family milestone by bringing along his 13-year-old son, Jack.

Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Moment With Son

Pratt, who voices the iconic plumber Mario in the upcoming Illumination-Nintendo collaboration, shared that having Jack by his side for the premiere was "really special." The young teen reportedly gave his father the ultimate seal of approval, telling him it was "cool" to hear his voice bringing the legendary character to life on the big screen. The pair was spotted enjoying the sights at the Suzuka circuit, balancing the glitz of the red carpet with genuine paternal moments. "Jack experiencing his father’s professional achievements first hand creates memories beyond red carpets," noted an onlooker. "Pratt’s willingness to share this milestone with his family set a genuinely memorable entertainment story in motion."

‘Mario’ Film Cast Promotes Movie at Japanese Grand Prix

The Japanese Grand Prix provided a global platform for the film’s final promotional push, with Chris Pratt joined by a star-studded ensemble cast. Jack Black, who voices Bowser, thrilled fans with an energetic appearance during the F1 grid walk, while Anya Taylor-Joy, the voice of Princess Peach, drew attention in the paddock with her signature royal elegance. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, also supported the film alongside Donald Glover (Yoshi) and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad). Meanwhile, Glen Powell’s appearance sparked fan speculation, as he is set to voice Fox McCloud in a highly anticipated Star Fox crossover moment.

Watch ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Trailer:

‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Release Date

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to launch worldwide on April 1, 2026. Moving beyond the familiar Mushroom Kingdom, the film explores the gravity-defying mechanics and cosmic landscapes made famous by the 2007 Wii masterpiece. Early reactions to the trailers suggest that while Pratt’s casting initially sparked internet debate, his genuine enthusiasm and the chemistry of the supporting cast have built massive anticipation. The film aims to honour the Nintendo source material while delivering the blockbuster animation quality associated with Illumination. With the Japan premiere and F1 crossover now concluded, the "Mario-mania" moves toward its global theatrical release, where the film is expected to challenge box office records for video game adaptations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Art Threat, IMDb), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).