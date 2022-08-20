Andrew Garfield has quickly climbed up into the ranks of becoming one of the most successful stars in Hollywood. Starting out with showcasing his acting skills off quite well, Garfield would climb up the ladders into becoming one of the most sought-after young actors. Constantly pushing the envelope with his amazing roles and films, Garfield would put on a powerhouse of performance everytime. Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire Announce MCU Film’s Extended Version in Theatres (Watch Video).

With the actor’s 39th birthday, Garfield has come so far in his career. Of course, playing Spider-Man was a huge deal, and returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home just proved how good he was in the role, but there are so many other great films of his that deserve the same kind of attention as well. So, let’s take a look at five films of Andrew Garfield that have nothing to do with Spider-Man.

Hacksaw Ridge

Mel Gibson made his big directorial return with Andrew Garfield in the lead as the duo presented us Hacksaw Ridge. A film that tells the story of Desmond Doss, a medic in World War II, who refused to carry any firearm and still received the medal of honor. The extraordinary and inspiring story is wonderfully carried by Garfield’s beautiful performance.

Silence

Teaming up with Martin Scorsese, Garfield brought us this historical epic that follows two missionaries travelling to Japan to find their master. If caught by Japanese lords, they will have to face an agonising death and the film follows them hiding and practicing in secret. A slow burn, Silence is an atmospheric tale.

99 Homes

Focusing on a single father played by Andrew Garfield, the film takes place during the great recession as after being kicked out of his house, he helps a businessman kick other people out in exchange of getting back his family home. It’s a draining drama with some very tense moments that’s carried by the performances of Garfield and Shannon.

The Social Network

Directed by David Fincher, the movie follows the tale behind how Facebook was made and the real-life legal struggles behind it. Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield, the film explores the struggles and heartbreak behind this endeavour. Fueled by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ amazing soundtrack, The Social Network is quite the drama.

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Lin Manuel Miranda brings his energy to telling the real-life story of Jonathan Larson, one of the most celebrated musicians of our time. With Garfield playing him, the film does great at showcasing the ambitions of this larger-than-life man and just how inspirational his story is. Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Taika Waititi Among 100 Most Influential People on the 2022 #TIME100 List.

Andrew Garfield surely has come a long way and we can’t wait to see what else he does going forward in his career. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

