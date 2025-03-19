The ending of a relationship can be tough, even if you realise it is for the best. But getting over it is not easy. There will always be a lot of 'advice' from people known (and unknown), but these things often may feel like slapping a band-aid on the gaping flesh wound where your heart used to be. Getting over an ex has a lot more to do with knowing where you are than trying to mitigate the pain every time you are reminded of them. Because that pain stays for a while, whether we like it or not. And through all that, we try to heal; it's a process, not a destination. Breakups can feel like the world is crashing down, and it’s normal to feel like you’ll never be able to move on. But don’t worry – it’s entirely possible to heal and come out stronger on the other side. Here are some realistic, helpful tips as a practical guide to help you get over someone, mend your broken heart and start healing. What Is 'Floodlighting' in Dating? This New Relationship Trend Can Turn Your First Date Into an Emotional Rollercoaster.

1. Allow Yourself to Feel (But Don’t Dwell)

It’s crucial to acknowledge your emotions. Cry, vent to a friend, and give yourself the grace to feel hurt. Bottling things up only prolongs the pain. However, don’t let these emotions control you for too long. Acknowledge the sadness, then make an active decision to move forward. What Is Chameleoning? All About the New Gen Z Dating Term You Might Be Unknowingly Living.

2. Cut Contact (Seriously, Block Them if Needed)

Staying in touch or constantly checking social media can keep you stuck in the past. As hard as it may seem, limiting contact with your ex is essential. Whether that means unfollowing, blocking, or muting them – do what you need to do to regain your emotional freedom.

3. Rediscover Yourself

After a breakup, it’s easy to lose sight of who you are without your ex. Take this time to reconnect with yourself. Revisit old hobbies, try new things, and spend time doing what makes you happy. This is your chance to focus on you and embrace your individuality again.

4. Lean on Your Support System

Surround yourself with friends and family who can offer comfort and guidance. They’ll remind you of your worth and help you through the tough days. Don’t shy away from asking for help – a strong support network is one of the best things you can have during this time.

5. Stay Busy (But Not Distracted)

Being busy can keep your mind off the heartache, but don’t use it as a way to avoid healing. Take up a new project, hit the gym, or plan trips. Moving on takes time, and these activities allow you to focus on growth while still processing your feelings.

6. Learn from the Past

Every relationship teaches you something. Reflect on what worked and what didn’t, and use those lessons to grow as a person. This will help you enter your next chapter with more wisdom and clarity.

7. Trust the Process

Finally, be patient with yourself. Healing takes time, and while the pain may feel endless now, it won’t last forever. One day, you’ll look back and realize you’re stronger and more confident than before.

Breakups may hurt, but they also bring opportunities for growth. Take things one day at a time, and trust that the best is yet to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).