British actor Andrew Garfield confirmed his relationship with Dr Kate Tomas, a self-proclaimed "professional witch" a while ago. The couple was first spotted together holding hands in Malibu on March 29, 2024, marking the beginning of their public romance. They later enjoyed a double date with musician Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham at a local restaurant, where their affectionate behavior caught the attention of photographers. However, after a brief dating period, it was reported that the two ended their romance. So, who is he dating now? Fans are curious about the Spider-Man actor's current relationship status and that if he is seeing someone. Below, we bring you, his dating history, past connections and his present relationship status.

Andrew Garfield: A Look at His Dating History

Garfield, known for his role in The Amazing Spider-Man, has a diverse dating history. He was in a notable three-year relationship with actress Emma Stone, which ended in 2015. He has also been linked to several other names, including Susie Abromeit, Rita Ora, Aisling Bea, Christine Gabel, Olivia Brower, and Alyssa Miller.

Born in Los Angeles on August 30, 1983, Andrew Garfield moved to England at the age of three. Over the years, the talented actor has had his fair share of relationships, though he hasn't found lasting love just yet. As fans hope for him to discover a significant connection, let’s explore Andrew Garfield's dating history.

One of Garfield's notable relationships was with American actress Shannon Woodward, which lasted for three years. He was quite candid about their relationship, a rarity for someone in Hollywood. Following his split from Emma Stone, Garfield took a three-year break from dating.

In the summer of 2018, he was seen getting close to actress Susie Abromeit in Malibu. Shortly thereafter, he was briefly linked to pop star Rita Ora; their relationship was marked by public sightings in London but fizzled out after just four months. Reports suggest that Andrew ended things to focus on a more private life.

In 2019, dating rumors surfaced when Garfield was spotted with comedian Aisling Bea at the theater. Later that summer, he began dating Christine Gabel, a model and medical student—a unique combination. In November 2021, he was seen enjoying time in New York with model Alyssa Miller, further adding to his list of romantic connections.

However, his brief dating period with Dr Tomas certainly raised the eyebrows. Unlike Garfield's previous partners, Tomas is not involved in the entertainment industry. Instead, she has carved out a unique niche for herself. Originally from the UK, she has a background in tarot readings and has worked above a crystal shop in Glastonbury. According to her website, Tomas has developed strong intuitive abilities since childhood, which she credits with helping her navigate challenging environments. By the age of 19, she had embarked on a spiritual apprenticeship in the Western esoteric tradition while pursuing a degree in classics at the University of Kent. But his relationship with Tomas too, ended after a brief dating period.

Andrew Garfield is currently single. His dating history contains brief affairs and long-term relationships. Meanwhile, at the work front, he received appreciation for the 2024 film We Live In Time, starring alongside Florence Pugh.

