Feminism exists because men and women don't have equal rights. Things have changed over the years, of course, but Angelina Jolie feels that women still don't value their potential, and she blames it on various "societal factors". The actress sat down for a video discussion with Secretary of State Madeleine Albright for the National Democratic Institute, and it is during this chat, she said talked about this issue. “Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that’s holding us back?” Angelina said.

Angelina feels that a lot of women don't know their value and wants to understand why is that. “I think when you speak of value, that’s something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don’t know their own value? What is it that’s been done to us, whether it be the rapes and the lack of accountability for the rape, whether it be domestic violence, whether it be … this question where we still, we still are saying, ‘Please stop hurting me,’ and ‘Please hold someone to account if they hurt me’,” she further said. Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Separation From Brad Pitt, Says ‘It Was for the Wellbeing of My Family’.

Angelina has spoken on a lot of issues ever since the lockdown due to COVID-19. In fact, she also donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund thereby supporting the Black Lives Matter movement after the horrific death of Geroge Floyd on May 25 this year. “Having six children, I am reminded daily of what is most important. But after almost two decades of international work, this pandemic and this moment in America has made me rethink the needs and suffering within my own country,” she told Harper's while talking about the movement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).