We find ourselves in a time that celebrates diversity, women's empowerment, equal rights, and compassion towards all living beings. As February, the Month of Love gracefully transitions into the spring-filled days of March, we welcome the arrival of International Women’s Day on the 8th. As women, what do we truly desire on our special day? Perhaps some extra pocket money from campaigns like ‘Ladki Bahen’? A bouquet of pink flowers or a heartfelt bottle of sparkling rosé? Or maybe a delightful dinner or a meaningful token like a pink diamond to symbolize the love and appreciation we pour into nurturing our world. Yet, what we ultimately need more than anything else is the opportunity for equality. As Priyanka Chopra wisely highlighted in her past interviews, what we seek is the acknowledgement of our worth as equals in every professional field. We long for a society that inspires us to pursue our dreams, regardless of age or the roles we play as mothers or caregivers, and we strive for pay equity that reflects our contributions as responsible citizens. The Fashion Industry Is Placing Less Emphasis on Sustainability.

However, are we genuinely moving towards this equality, or are we simply receiving tokens like pink tax and misconceptions disguised in pink packaging as love?

La Vie En Rose - The Pink Tax Around the World

Have you come across the term "pink tax"? What does it mean? The pink tax refers to the unfortunate reality that products aimed at women often have a higher price tag than comparable items targeted towards men. This isn't an official tax imposed by the government - rather, it’s an extra cost that many women face simply for purchasing products designed for them. It’s disheartening to think that women may end up spending more for the very same product that men can buy for less. The Psychology of Indian Influencers: Are We Moving Towards Sensationalist and Provocative Content?

The pink tax isn’t sanctioned by law in India; it’s a reflection of market dynamics and consumer demand. While there isn’t an abundance of research on this issue within our country, surveys have indicated that a price disparity exists for products marketed to both genders. This trend isn't just confined to India. For instance, a study by the New York State Department of Consumer Affairs found that items marketed towards women cost an average of 7% more, with certain personal care items showing a staggering 13% difference. Similarly, investigations in the UK pointed out that women often pay significantly more for products like deodorant and facial moisturizer.

The World Economic Forum has noted that women’s items frequently carry higher price tags than similar ones for men.

Items such as cosmetics, shoes, and clothing disproportionately affect women financially. For instance, products in pink packaging are often priced higher than gender-neutral alternatives. This discrepancy extends beyond products; services are also susceptible to this inequality. A woman's haircut, for example, can often cost 60% more than a man's. The reasoning presented is that women typically have longer hair which requires more styling, yet it still feels unjust that women are charged extra.

This ongoing pink tax places a considerable financial burden on women worldwide, particularly when considering that women generally earn less than their male counterparts. In India, this financial strain is palpable, as women face higher expenses while navigating a gender pay gap. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, there's a stark 19% disparity in pay for equal work, impacting women disproportionately across various sectors, including agriculture, where they contribute 80% of the labour.

Globally, women earn an average of just 77 cents for every dollar that men earn. The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2022 reveals a concerning trend, with only five out of 146 countries achieving notable wage equality. Sadly, 129 countries have seen a decline in women's participation in the labour force.

Research conducted in California found that women typically spend an average of $2,381 more each year on similar goods and services than men. Over a lifetime, this could amount to a staggering $188,000 in pink tax. The combination of these increased expenses alongside lower earnings leaves many women in a vulnerable financial position, and it's our collective responsibility to strive for a world where women can flourish equitably and be valued for their invaluable contributions.

How Pink Is Our Pink?

Throughout history, women in India have been celebrated as essential partners, deeply embedded in our ancient mythology. Concepts like ‘ShivShakti’ and ‘Andhargini’ emphasize the strength and unity within these relationships. However, this raises a crucial question: Are we genuinely honouring this equality when we simply assign women visible roles in politics to allow a male leader to escape accountability, using a female family member as a facade for his party? Or when wives are appointed as directors in companies involved in money laundering, often just as figureheads or under the shadow of corrupt practices? It's disheartening to see these women portrayed as vulnerable figures, ensnared in a flawed system with little choice but to bear the burden of accountability for their families, often with minimal understanding of their responsibilities.

Let us strive to uplift women, welcoming them as equal partners alongside their male counterparts, much like the strength of goddesses standing side by side with their gods. This is an opportunity for us to share in the pride and achievements of a more equitable society, where women have a genuine voice and the agency they deserve. It’s essential that we move past superficial efforts and commit to nurturing a future where clarity and true equality are at the forefront, embracing the full potential and rights of every individual. Let’s work together to shift societal perspectives, ensuring that every role, regardless of its traditional colour, is valued and respected. Where tax on female products is not so pink, and a professional paycheck brings a pink blush to the cheeks by the end of the month.

