When it comes to actresses that can portray the quirky and nerdy nature of someone and be super serious at the same time, Anna Kendrick will always pop up in the conversation. Being one of Hollywood’s mainstay comedy icon and also gravitating towards some intense roles, Kendrick has had a wonderful career. Starring in some iconic franchises and becoming synonymous with many characters, she has done quite the work. A Simple Favor Sequel Is Officially in Works With Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively Reprising Their Roles.

From starring in movies like Twilight or Pitch Perfect, Kendrick would end up gaining a lot of steam in Hollywood. Playing characters that were almost too adorable to being alongside vampires, her roles have been quite diverse. So, to celebrate Anna Kendrick’s 37th birthday, lets take a look at five of her best roles.

Jessica Stanley (Twilight Series)

Playing the role of Jessica Stanley, Kendrick would make a quick appearance in the film, but would soon see herself to be in stardom. Being one of Bella’s best friend, Kendrick played to all her strengths and made this role etch into Twilight’s fandom.

Stacey Pilgrim (Scott Pilgrim vs the World)

In Edgar Wright’s stylish and energetic comic book adaptation, Kendrick has a short role but she still makes her presence known. Playing the role of typical sister that has a rivalry with her brother but still cares about him, Kendrick makes a great appearance.

Katherine McKay (50/50)

50/50 is an emotion driven film that proved Kendrick can do more than just comedy roles. Having a blooming romance with Joseph Gordon Levitt’s Adam Lerner who has cancer, the movie sees her in a cathartic role with some great chemistry.

Dana Cummings (The Accountant)

Starring in an action film alongside Ben Affleck, The Accountant was another showcase for Kendrick. Playing the role of an in-house accountant, this story is filled with all the action and drama you would expect. Kendrick puts on an impressive display.

Becca Mitchell (Pitch Perfect Series)

Perhaps the role she is best known for, Kendrick portrayed Becca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect series. It follows an all-girl a cappella group and at the centre of it is Becca. The film showcased Kendrick’s singing chops and was an enjoyable watch all around. Anna Kendrick Birthday Special: Glamour Never Takes a Day Off in Her Fashion Wardrobe (View Pics).

We can’t wait to see what else does Anna Kendrick has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

