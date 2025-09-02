Graham Greene, the beloved actor known for his unforgettable performances in Dances With Wolves and The Twilight Saga: New Moon, has passed away at the age of 73 in Toronto after a long illness. Echo Trailer: Marvel Unveils Gritty Trailer for Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio’s Series With First Native American and Deaf Lead (Watch Video)

Graham Greene Dies at 73

Confirming the news, his agent Michael Greene said in a heartfelt statement, “He was a great man of morals, ethics, and character and will be eternally missed. You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven,” referring to Greene’s longtime agent who passed away in 2013.

Graham Greene ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Who Broke Barriers

The film not only earned 12 Oscar nominations, including one for Greene as Best Supporting Actor but also marked a turning point in his life. Following its success, he became part of acclaimed projects like Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), The Green Mile (1999) and the Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009). He continued to shine in films like Thunderstorm (1992), Transamerica (2005) and Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River (2017), later joining his projects 1883 and Tulsa King. Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer: From Age Difference to Relationship Timeline, Know the Love Story of the ‘Twilight’ Star and Her Screenwriter Partner.

Graham Greene Leaves Lasting Legacy

Graham Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore and his daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene. His contributions to cinema, and his efforts in representing Indigenous voices on screen, will continue to inspire generations.

