Another Simple Favor Movie Review: The twisted friendship of Stephanie and Emily returns with more outrageous secrets, bizarre twists, and, yes, even more bodies. Paul Feig is back in the director's chair for Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 black comic mystery thriller A Simple Favor, this time whisking the chaos away to the stunning Capri in Italy - though the scenic beauty doesn't get in the way of serving up more biting black comedy.

Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) is now a true crime podcaster and the author of a not-so-best-selling book about Emily’s past crimes. Her agent is breathing down her neck for a sequel, and - like an evil fairy godmother - Emily (Blake Lively) reappears to grant that wish. She’s found a legal loophole to get out of jail after killing her twin sister and now has a new favour to ask: she wants Stephanie to be the maid of honour at her wedding to Dante (Michele Morrone), a rich and handsome man with mob connections.

Watch the Trailer of 'Another Simple Favor':

With the threat of a lawsuit hanging over her, Stephanie is blackmailed into flying to Italy to attend the wedding. Amid soaking in the sights, Stephanie must figure out what Emily’s real intentions are - especially once bodies start dropping. Joining the guest list are Emily’s ex-husband Sean (Henry Golding), their rebellious teen son Nicky (Ian Ho), Dante’s icy mother Portia (Elena Sofia Ricci), Emily’s unhinged mother Margaret (Elizabeth Perkins, taking over from Jean Smart), and her brutally blunt aunt Linda (the ever-brilliant Allison Janney).

'Another Simple Favor' Movie Review - What Works

The deliciously dark charm of A Simple Favor lay in the twisted dynamic between its two leads, with the mystery mostly serving as a backdrop. Emily - real name Hope - was a magnetic sociopath, and Lively was pitch-perfect in the role the first time around. Kendrick brought her signature blend of charm and snark to the fangirlish, mildly obsessive Stephanie, and that dynamic continues to sparkle here.

A Still From Another Simple Favor

Feig, who’s also behind female-oriented hits like Bridesmaids and The Heat, smartly plays to that strength. Another Simple Favor is at its best when it’s just Emily and Stephanie sharing scenes - one mysterious and dangerous, the other both awestruck and mildly terrified. Both actresses are in top form, especially Lively, whose character ventures into even darker, messier territory in the second half, mining those uncomfortable moments for sharp laughs. Also, I’m no fashion critic, but Lively’s wardrobe is impossible to ignore - she owns every frame from her first scene onward.

A Still From Another Simple Favor

The shift from Warfield to a sunny, secret-filled Capri (captured beautifully by John Schwartzman), the question of Emily’s return, and the crackling chemistry between Kendrick and Lively make the first half of Another Simple Favor a breeze to enjoy. The comedy lands, and the supporting cast gets some good moments too - Golding is delightfully snarkier this time, and Janney and Perkins know exactly what kind of movie they’re in. Michele Morrone was a disappointment, though, his performance felt too 'straight' (an irony if you think about it) for a film like this, where a character is killed right when he was trying to err... pleasure himself in the bathroom, thinking about a sexual fling. ‘It Ends With Us’ and Relationships: Was There a Need for Blake Lively's Movie Adaptation? From Love Bombing to the Depiction of Abuse – a Review From Reader’s Gaze.

'Another Simple Favor' Movie Review - What Doesn't

When the first murder occurs, the mystery deepens, and even though the second one is foreshadowed early on, it still lands as a fun surprise. But unfortunately, the film can’t keep that momentum going. In trying to one-up itself, it swerves into completely absurd territory - nonsensical even by this franchise’s standards. The big twist does give Lively room to flex her dark comedy chops, but it also exposes how the script feels like it's reverse-engineered around what worked in the original rather than coming up with anything fresh.

A Still From Another Simple Favor

That’s not the only stumble. Dante’s mob ties, meant to add danger, feel out of place and underdeveloped. Stephanie’s subplot involving guilt over a past case - where she may have helped convict the wrong man - is barely touched on and reappears only when the story needs a quick emotional beat. The film also falls into the classic sequel trap: trying to redeem its original anti-hero by introducing an even more twisted villain. (a trope that has already been beaten to dust multiple times by the Fast & Furious movies)

'Another Simple Favor' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Another Simple Favor might not have the sharp novelty of its predecessor, but it’s still a fun, glossy ride packed with twisted humour, killer outfits, and a duo that’s endlessly watchable. The mystery might wobble and the plot gets a bit too tangled for its own good, but as long as Kendrick and Lively keep sparring and slaying (pun intended), this chaotic cocktail of crime and comedy stays just bubbly to relish. Another Simple Favor is streaming on Prime Video.

