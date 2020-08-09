Anna Kendrick, the name itself brings a smile on your face, doesn't it? The Pitch Perfect actress who has transformed herself into a red carpet queen is now being known for her one too many appearances. Anna's style evolution has been jaw-dropping and worth admiring if we can say. Her cutesy dresses and elegant gowns are always so stunning that they end up wooing your hearts like never before. A fashionista who's always busy ruling the red carpet, Anna K is a stunner, a name we look up to. Anna Kendrick Wanted to 'Murder Everyone' on the Sets Twilight.

Anna's journey in Hollywood has been incredible. In fact, her personal sense of styling is more about flaunting her own personality. Her choices are girlie, vibrant and even exuberant at times. There's never a dull day in her closet and we prefer calling it crazy. Her wardrobe is so full of life, one look at it and you feel energised. Of course, she has had a few fashion faux pas registered under her name in the past but we prefer letting bygones be bygones. Since her debut in 2003, her choices have evolved and today, she rarely commits any fashion blunder. HBO Max Drops Trailers for First Four Original series: Anna Kendrick's Love Life, On The Record, Craftopia and Legendary (Watch Videos).

As Anna gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we pick seven of her most stunning looks from the recent past. Have a look while we continue admiring her pictures.

In Dior

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Prabal Gurung

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Thakoon

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Versace

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Anna Kendrick (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anna's exquisite fashion choices should be bookmarked by all the fashionistas-to-be. Her attempts are chic, stunning and easy to imitate. For someone who been walking the red carpet since she was 18, Kendrick has definitely come a long way with tons of beautiful memories. And we hope she continues ruling it for years to come. Happy Birthday, Anna, have a great one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).