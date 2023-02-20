Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in the theatres, and it has finally showcased what MCU’s next big bad will be like. Introducing Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors, his performance has swept away the fans who are praising the intimidating nature of him. Majors commands the role so well to-be-honest, that it looks he is in a completely different film here and is pretty much doing the heavy lifting. Ant-Man and the Wasp-Quantumania: Jonathan Majors Reveals He Almost Walked Out of His First Marvel Meeting for the Role of Kang – Here’s Why!

Being the most wanted man in Hollywood now of course, Majors is going to shoot up in popularity. With him being a standout in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, people will want to check out more of his roles, and don’t worry, we got you on that front. So, here are five of Jonathan Majors’ best performances to check out if you loved him as Kang the Conqueror.

Ken Jones (When We Rise)

His first television series role, Majors starred as Ken Jones, a major LGBTQ activist, and really showcased the talents he packed here. In a series about that explored the history LGBTQ rights in America, Majors’ turn as younger version of the activist was a great watch.

Montgomery Allen (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Majors’ first major role (pun totally intended), this brought him the overwhelming success he has today and practically made him an actor to be on the lookout for. Playing Montgomery Allen in the movie, a man who helps his friend win back his childhood house, Majors proved to have some great acting chops.

Jesse Brown (Devotion)

Playing another character from whose story the film was inspired by, Majors stepped into the shoes of Jesse Brown. Being the first African-American to complete United States’ navy flight program, it saw Majors give a powerful performance as he had a really fun chemistry with Glen Powell too.

Atticus Freeman (Lovecraft Country)

A story where a man tries to claim what’s rightfully his, Majors was a powerhouse in Lovecraft Country. Just returning from the war, Atticus is trying to search for his father, and this leads him to a journey that surely delves into cosmic horror that you would never really expect. This is a great way to discover Majors' acting prowess, and a show that is highly recommended too.

David (Da 5 Bloods)

Being a commentary on the Vietnam war, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods was filled with talent, however, the breakout came in Jonathan Majors who proved himself to be quite capable alongside the legendary Delroy Lindo. Having a stormy relationship with his father and delivering an emotionally charged performance, this is by far Majors’ best work. Creed III Trailer Out! Michael B Jordan And Jonathan Majors Face Off Looks Intense and Hard Hitting! (Watch Video).

With Jonathan Majors starring in Creed III as well, we can’t wait to see what the actor has been cooking up there. Here’s to hoping he has a great career.

