The grand consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of VVIP guests will be attending the grand ceremony in the holy city. It will be a historic moment for devotees of Shri Ram who have been waiting for the construction of the temple for decades. The much-awaited ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 at 12:20 pm. On this auspicious occasion, devotees can sing popular Ram bhajans and other devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama. People usually sing Ram Bhajans during religious ceremonies. These bhajans are often sung with fervour and devotion during religious ceremonies. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Seven-Day Consecration Rituals Begin at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

If you are looking online for Shree Ram bhajans or Lord Ram bhajans to sing on the day of Ram Mandir Inauguration in Ayodhya, we have you covered. In this article, find the latest Ram bhajans, Lord Ram devotional songs, Shree Ram bhakti geet and other devotional songs dedicated to Shri Ram.

'Wo Hain Ram Bhajan' by Manoj Tiwari

Shree Ram Bhajan by Kailash Kher

Ram Bhajan 'Ram Aayenge' by Ekta Shrimali

Shree Ram Bhajan 'Jai Shree Ram' by Hansraj Raghuwanshi

Shree Ram Bhajan 'Ram Lala' by Vishal Mishra

Shree Ram Bhajan 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain'

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir holds immense cultural and religious significance for the people of India. It's believed that the inauguration will be a grand and ceremonious event, drawing devotees, leaders, and dignitaries from various parts of the country. In 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres would be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Chants as Passengers Sing Ram Bhajan During Their Journey From Bengaluru to Ayodhya (Watch Video).

On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple. In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2024 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).