Mahashivratri, or Maha Shivaratri, is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. The festival is observed on the 14th night of the dark half of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, which usually falls in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Maha Shivaratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2024. The Nishita Kaal Puja Time is from 12:25 AM to 01:13 AM on March 9, which will last for 48 minutes. The festival commemorates the wedding of Shiva and Parvati, and on this occasion, Lord Shiva performs his divine dance, Tandava. Maha Shivaratri is particularly important in the Hinduism Shaivism tradition. Unlike most Hindu festivals celebrated during the day, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated at night. 'Om Namah Shivaya' to 'Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra', Powerful Lord Shiva Mantras To Celebrate Mahashivratri.

Maha Shivaratri 2024 Date

Maha Shivaratri 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Mahashivratri Timings

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time is from 06:46 PM to 09:48 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time is from 09:48 PM to 12:49 AM on March 9

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time is from 12:49 AM to 03:50 AM, March 9

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time is from 03:50 AM to 06:51 AM, March 9

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 09:57 PM on March 9 and will end at 06:17 PM on March 9, 2024

Mahashivratri Puja Vidhi

On the day of Shivaratri, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take a bath. They should finish their morning rituals and take a Sankalp to observe a day-long fast. They should consume food only on the next day. During Sankalp, devotees should pledge for self-determination throughout the fasting period and seek the blessing of Lord Shiva. On Shivaratri day, devotees should do Shiva Puja during night and should break the fast the next day after taking a bath. Devotees should break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi to get the maximum benefit of the Vrat. Devotees observe a jagaran, an all-night vigil and prayers, as Hindus mark this night as ‘overcoming darkness and ignorance’ in one's life and the world through Shiva. Offerings of fruits, leaves, sweets and milk are made to Lord Shiva on this day and devotees recite the Shiv Chalisa. 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival.

Mahashivratri Significance

The mention of Maha Shivaratri is in several Puranas, particularly the Skanda Purana, Linga Purana, and Padma Purana. These medieval-era Shaiva texts present different versions associated with this festival, such as fasting, and offering reverence to a lingam - an emblematic figure of Shiva. The major Jyotirlinga Shiva temples of India, such as in Varanasi and Somanatha, are particularly thronged by devotees on Maha Shivaratri.

