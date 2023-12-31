Sir Anthony Hopkins is one of the most prolific names in the acting world. The legendary Welsh actor celebrates his 86th birthday today. Hopkins made his cinematic debut with the short film The White Bus in 1967 and later became part of several hit movies. The actor received much acclaim for portraying a cannibalistic serial killer in The Silence of the Lambs, becoming one of the most feared and famous villains in the world of cinema. Hopkins won the Academy Award for the best actor for the film. Besides his iconic role in the Hannibal trilogy, the actor is famous for movies like The Elephant Man, Legends of the Fall, Nixon, and The Two Popes. The actor has boasts a successful journey on television as well.

Hopkins is known for thoroughly memorizing his lines, allowing him to deliver complicated and long dialogues with ease. His subtle and precise acting make him a perfect choice for a variety of roles, from religious leaders to sadistic villains, this gentleman can nail them all. As the great man celebrates his birthday today, let us take this opportunity to dive straight into 6 of his best films.

Shadowlands (1993)

The film, directed by Richard Attenborough, is based on the life of writer C.S. Lewis and his relationship with American poet Joy Davidman. Their happiness is short-lived, as Joy dies soon after their marriage. One of Hopkins' best performances.

The Father (2000)

Hopkins plays the character of Anthony, a man suffering from dementia, and the story revolves around how illness affects his relationship with his daughter (Olivia Colman). This psychological thriller directed by Florian Zeller earned 6 Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Actor for Hopkins.

The Elephant Man (1980)

Hopkins plays a doctor who saves the life of John Merrick(John Hunt) who suffers through a very rare medical condition that alters his physical appearance. Considered to be one of Hopkins' most exceptional films, this film is a must-watch.

The Two Popes (2019)

The movie follows the unusual story of Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) stepping down from his position for Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) to take over. Normally, every Pope serves until his death. The movie shows the relationship between the two Popes, their lives and their efforts to move the church forward. The movie earned Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations for both actors.

The Remains of the Day (1993)

The film is an adaptation of a 1989 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. The story is about an English Butler named James Stevens and his love story with housemaid Sally Kenton (Emma Thompson). Hopkins won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor for this film.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This psychological thriller by director Jonathan Demme is Hopkins' greatest movie ever. He established himself with the cannibalistic character Dr Hannibal Lecter. The movie won five Academy Awards, including one for the Best Actor to Hopkins. He also won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. Hopkins will always be remembered for popularizing the character Dr Hannibal Lecter.

Wishing the great man a happy birthday and a prosperous New Year.

