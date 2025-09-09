Oscar-winning production designer and art director Stuart Craig, celebrated for his iconic work on the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, as well as films like Gandhi, Dangerous Liaisons and Notting Hill, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. Craig had been battling Parkinson’s disease. Craig is survived by his wife Patricia Stangroom and their two children. 16-Year-Old Footballer Dies In Car Crash: Eder Smic Valencia Passes Away in Colombia Ahead of Completing Move to MLS.

Neil Lamont Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Stuart Craig

Fellow production designer Neil Lamont paid tribute on the British Film Designers Guild’s Facebook page, writing, “A true gentleman, with grace, kindness and humility. Stuart was very generous with his time and advice, always sharing his knowledge and supporting those around him. Anyone who met him will remember their encounter forever.”

Stuart Craig’s Early Career and Oscar Wins

Born on April 14, 1942,in Norfolk, England, Craig began his career as a set designer in the late 1960s. He earned his first role as a production designer on the 1980 sci-fi thriller Saturn 3 and received his first Oscar nomination for The Elephant Man the same year. Craig won three Academy Awards for his work on Gandhi (1982), Dangerous Liaisons (1988) and The English Patient (1996).

‘Harry Potter’ Designer Stuart Craig’s Legacy Remembered

He was widely acclaimed for bringing the magical world of Harry Potter to life, working on all eight films from Sorcerer’s Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2, and also contributed to the Fantastic Beasts trilogy. His other credits include Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Chaplin, The Secret Garden and Notting Hill, among many others. His immense contributions to cinema and his generosity toward colleagues leave behind a lasting legacy in the film industry.

