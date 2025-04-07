Every year, World Homeopathy Day is observed on April 10 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. The annual event is a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. It highlights the significance of homeopathy in healthcare and promotes awareness about its principles and benefits to people around the world. World Homeopathy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10. Common Homeopathy Myths You Should Stop Believing In, According to an Expert.

Homeopathy, a pseudoscientific system of alternative medicine, was conceived in 1796 by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann. Its practitioners believe that a substance that causes symptoms of a disease in healthy people can cure similar symptoms in sick people; this doctrine is called similia similibus curentur, or ‘like cures like’. Homeopathic preparations are termed remedies and are made using homeopathic dilution. From Long Lasting Effects to Being Made From Natural Substance, Here Are 5 Facts About Homeopathic Medicine.

World Homeopathy Day 2025 Date

World Homeopathy Day 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10.

World Homeopathy Day 2025 Theme

World Homeopathy Day 2025 theme is yet to be announced.

World Homeopathy Day Significance

World Homeopathy Day is a perfect day to celebrate homeopathy’s contribution to alternative medicine. Homeopathy is a medical system based on the belief that the body can cure itself. It was developed in the late 1700s in Germany. The annual event encourages research and innovation in homeopathic treatment. On this day, conferences, workshops and seminars by homeopathic organisations and awareness campaigns are organised to educate people about homeopathy’s benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).