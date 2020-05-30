Arnold Schwarzenegger Accompanied by Pet Donkey Lulu During Workout (Watch Video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger continues to be a Hollywood action icon even at 72, and in a new workout video he seems to be in the mood for some banter along with fitness. In the clip, Schwarzenegger is seen headed for a home workout session, followed by his pet donkey Lulu. Lulu watches attentively as he exercises, before the actor turns to the camera and says: "How cute is this?" The clip ends with a shot of Lulu staring at herself in the mirror, reports mirror.co.uk. The Hollywood star captioned it: "Lulu pumps up." Arnold Schwarzenegger Expresses Excitement on Daughter Katherine’s Pregnancy, Says ’Looking Forward to Playing Around with My Grandchild’.
Schwarzenegger shared another video of his lazy pet having a nap on the lawn. "Lulu is having a hard time adjusting to the work week," he wrote. Arnold recently gushed about his daughter Katherine's pregnancy with her husband Chris Pratt. During an interview earlier this month, Arnold said: "Can you believe that? That is really exciting news that Katherine now is pregnant and having a baby. COVID-19 Crisis: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Charity Gets $3 Million Donation From TikTok For Children Affected by School Closure in the US.
Arnold Schwarzenegger With Pet Donkey Lulu
"I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer. Inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and having some fun."