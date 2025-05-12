Though Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to release in a few days, the film currently electrifying fans is something far more surreal, bizarre, and gloriously cheesy - a movie that may never see the light of day. In fact, many only learned of its existence after a 10-minute trailer (or rather, a sizzle reel) leaked online. Yes, we’re talking about Kung Fury 2. Tom Cruise x BTS: Hollywood Star To Appear on Jin’s YouTube Variety Show ‘Run Jin’ To Promote ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’?

The film has been in development for seven years, with shooting completed in 2020. However, post-production has faced repeated delays due to legal complications. While Kung Fury 2’s release remains uncertain, the leaked montage reel has captivated audiences with its unabashed homage to ’80s B-movies - featuring a dystopian alternate Earth teeming with Nazis, an undead Adolf Hitler, half-human/half-dinosaur hybrids, murderous transforming robots, and a Viking warrior woman riding a wolf.

Oh, and it also stars Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger in what might be their most absurd roles yet - perfectly suited to the film’s over-the-top campiness.

All About 'Kung Fury 2'

Though not a direct sequel, Kung Fury 2 follows David Sandberg’s 2015 short film Kung Fury, in which he also starred as the titular Miami detective—a kung fu powerhouse leading a ragtag team (including Hitler himself) against crime. His allies included a half-man, half-Triceratops cop and a Viking woman, among others. Screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, the short gained cult status, paving the way for this full-length follow-up with A-list stars.

Watch 'Kung Fury' Movie Here:

Most of the original cast returned, including Jorma Taccone as Adolf Hitler, while new additions feature Michael Fassbender as Colt Magnum (Fury’s decapitated-yet-resurrected partner), Arnold Schwarzenegger as the ‘President’, and Alexandra Shipp as a TV reporter who becomes Fury’s love interest. Baywatch fame David Hasselhoff also returns to voice a 'Transformer'.

The Plot of 'Kung Fury 2'

According to Wikipedia, the film’s premise is as follows, "In 1985, Miami is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury and his Thundercops - the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Führer, Adolf Hitler. After the tragic death of a Thundercop forces the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges to aid the Führer’s quest for the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all." Next Goal Wins Movie Review: Michael Fassbender's 'White Saviour' Takes Center-Stage in Taika Waititi's Engaging Sports Comedy.

Watch the Leaked Sizzle Reel of 'Kung Fury 2':

What’s Causing the Delays?

After filming wrapped, post-production stalled due to a legal dispute between the producers and their Chinese investors, who allegedly failed to pay the promised USD 10 million. As a result, Kung Fury 2 has been shelved indefinitely, with its release looking increasingly unlikely.

But could the leaked sizzle reel pull off a Deadpool? For context, Ryan Reynolds famously leaked test footage of himself in costume to convince Fox to greenlight Deadpool - a move that went viral and secured the film’s future. Could Kung Fury 2’s absurd, niche charm do the same, persuading backers to finally unleash it? Only time will tell.

