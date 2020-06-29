Congratulations to all those who won big at BET Awards 2020! The event that took place on June 28 celebrated achievements in the entertainment industry. It honoured the works of the members in the music, sports, television and also films. The event was held virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it was also the first-ever virtual ceremony in its history. It marked BET Awards’ 20th year on air and the 40th anniversary of Black Entertainment Television. There were several who won big at BET Awards 2020 and that includes Chris Brown and Lizzo. Beyoncé was honoured with the Humanitarian Award. Emmy Awards 2020: Jimmy Kimmel to Return As Host For The Third Time; Also To Serve As Executive Producer.

The names of the nominees for BET Awards 2020 was announced on June 15. At the same time it was also revealed that the show would be hosted by Amanda Seales. So now, let’s take a look at the complete winners list of this year’s BET Awards. Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: BTS, Avengers Endgame, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé Win Top Honours.

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Lizzo

Best Group – Migos

Best Collaboration - Chris Brown Ft. Drake – No Guidance

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – DaBaby

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Video of the Year - DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend — Higher

Video Director of the Year – Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

Best New Artist – Roddy Ricch

Album Of The Year - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch

Viewer’s Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Nicki Minaj - Hot Girl Summer

Best International Act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Best New International Act: (Viewer's Choice) - SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - Kirk Franklin - Just For Me

Best Movie - Queen & Slim

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress - Issa Rae

Young Stars Award - Marsai Martin

Sportsman of the Year - LeBron James

Sportswoman of the Year - Simone Biles

BET HER Award - Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & SAINt JHN — Brown Skin Girl

Once again, we congratulate all of them for winning big at the BET Awards 2020!

