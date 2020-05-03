Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners' List: BTS, Avengers Endgame, Dwayne Johnson, Beyoncé Win Top Honours

BTS, Endgame (Photo Credits: File Image)

The world is trying to contain a global pandemic by staying at home. That also means that the latest edition of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards had to be held virtually. With Victoria Justice hosting the show, the event took place on Saturday night. The best of the best were awarded and the best of the best were in attendance. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf were just a few of the people who came online.

Avengers Endgame actors like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner also popped up on the screen. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello also appeared together on screen to accept the award for Senorita. BTS also made an appearance.

Check out the list of the winners here:

Music

Favourite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favourite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favourite music group: BTS

Favourite song: Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Favourite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Favourite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X

Favourite global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)

Film

Favourite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favourite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favourite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favourite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favourite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favourite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favourite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Television

Favourite kids TV show: Henry Danger

Favourite family TV show: Stranger Things

Favourite reality show: America’s Got Talent

Favourite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favourite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favourite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Favourite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Other Categories

Favourite male social star: David Dobrik

Favourite female social star: Annie LeBlanc

Favourite gamer: SSSniperWolf

Favourite video game: Minecraft

Favourite social music star: JoJo Siwa

Favourite female sports star: Alex Morgan

Favourite male sports star: LeBron James