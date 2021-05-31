Actor Blair Underwood and his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta, have decided to end their marriage. The 56-year-old actor and DaCosta shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday to announce their split. "After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago," the statement read. Viral: Sarah Silverman To Feature Opposite Blair Underwood in an Independent Psychological-Thriller Film.

The duo, who share sons Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22, said their children will always be their priority and they will continue to co-parent."It has truly been a beautiful journey. Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. Christina Hendricks and Husband Geoffrey Arend Split After 10 Years of Marriage.

Check Out Blair Underwood's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blair Underwood (@blairunderwood_official)

"We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)