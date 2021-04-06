Netflix's show Bridgerton was amongst the most successful shows ever to premiere on the platform. More than the story, people were impressed by Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Essayed by Rege-Jean Page, the character was showered with love from the fans and everyone was pretty excited to see him return for season 2 as well. While initially, fans thought that Page will come on board for the show just like the other cast of the show, it is now being learned that he will not make an entry in season 2. Bridgerton: Makers of Netflix Show to Treat Fans with a Special Announcement by the End of the Week.

Speculations about him not being a part of the second season had surfaced in the last month and now the team has confirmed that he won't be a part of the show after all. Bridgerton’s social media channels released a statement announcing Page’s departure from the show. The statement came in the form of a letter written by Lady Whistledown. The letter confirmed Page’s decision to leave his role and also confirmed that Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Page’s love interest Daphne Bridgerton, will return for the show.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer—more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” the letter read.

Soon after the announcement, Rege also posted a few stills of his character and thanked everyone for all the love and support. Talking to Variety about his exit, Page told, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end—give us a year. I thought, ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.” Bridgerton Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More – Everything You Need To Know About This Netflix Period Drama.

He continued, “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he revealed to Variety. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.” While his reason for the exit from the show was quite vague, rumours have it that he could be in the running to be the next James Bond and hence decided to turn Bridgerton’s producers down.

