OTT platforms are ready to spoil viewers this week with a strong mix of action thrillers, romantic dramas, crime stories, and music documentaries. Big titles like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Bridgerton Season 4 and the intense crime series Daldal are among the major attractions. Whether you enjoy emotional love stories, edge-of-the-seat suspense, or real-life music journeys, there’s something fresh waiting to stream. Here’s a closer look at what’s releasing this week. OTT Releases This Week: From ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and ‘Space Gen: Chandrayaan’ to ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ and ‘Cheekatilo’, What To Watch Online.

After a record-breaking theatrical run, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Singh as a covert RAW agent operating deep inside Karachi’s criminal and political world. The story is loosely inspired by real-life incidents like the IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai attacks, adding intensity and realism to the narrative. Released in December 2025, the film reportedly crossed INR 1,100 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters ever. As per reports from OTT platforms, the movie is expected to arrive around January 30, though the official streaming date is yet to be confirmed.

Crime thriller fans should not miss Daldal, streaming on Prime Video from January 30. Based on Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar, the series stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, a newly appointed Crime Branch officer in Mumbai. As she tracks a dangerous serial killer, the investigation starts affecting her mentally and emotionally. The case forces her to confront her own past while racing against time to stop further crimes. The show promises suspense, strong performances, and a gripping psychological layer. Release date January 30.

Hollywood action lovers can tune in for The Wrecking Crew, starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista as estranged half-brothers. The duo reunites after their father’s mysterious death in Hawaii, only to uncover shocking family secrets while being chased by the Yakuza. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the film blends emotional drama with high-octane action and conspiracy, making it a fast-paced entertainer.

Netflix’s beloved period drama returns with a brand-new love story. Bridgerton Season 4 shifts the spotlight to Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, drawing inspiration from the classic Cinderella-style romance. The season explores themes of love, class differences, and self-discovery across eight episodes. While Part 1 premieres on January 29, fans will need to wait until February 26 for Part 2 to see how the story concludes.

Music lovers can relive pop history with Take That, a three-part documentary chronicling the British boy band’s 35-year journey. Featuring rare footage and fresh interviews, the series captures their rise to fame, breakup, reunion, and lasting bond, offering an emotional and nostalgic watch. Release date January 27.

Romantic drama Gustaakh Ishq has finally arrived on OTT after nearly two months of its theatrical release. Produced by Manish Malhotra and Dinesh Malhotra, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma. It gives viewers who missed the cinema run a chance to enjoy the love story from the comfort of home. Release date January 27.

