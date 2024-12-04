Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): Pop icon Britney Spears shared on her 43rd birthday that she'd made the decision to move to Mexico to get away from the paparazzi, reported E! News.

"It really kind of hurts my feelings," Britney shared in an Instagram video, "that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing, like a white Jason mask. It doesn't even look like me."

She added that the paparazzi have "always been incredibly cruel to" her and that while she knows she is "not perfect at all by any means," she said that the way they have treated her is "extremely mean and cruel." "And that's why I've moved to Mexico," she added.

Britney Spears has entered her 43rd year of life with a significant legal milestone. On December 2, 2024, the pop icon was officially declared legally single, marking the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, according to E! News.

This event comes seven months after the couple reached a divorce settlement in May.

Although the divorce had already been settled earlier this year, it was on her birthday that the legal status of her singlehood was officially recognized.

Legal documents obtained by E! News confirmed that December 2nd was the final date of the couple's marriage dissolution.The divorce was described as uncontested, meaning both Britney and Sam, who legally goes by Hesam Asghari, came to a mutual agreement regarding the division of their property and marital rights, including any support obligations.

The settlement was submitted to the court, bringing an end to their three-year marriage, as per E! News.

Sam Asghari, 30, initially filed for divorce in August 2023, following a little over a year of marriage with the 'Gimme More' singer.In his public statement at the time, he expressed that he hoped the media and public would approach the matter with kindness and respect.

He added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always."

Britney, who shares two children--Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18--with her previous husband Kevin Federline, spoke about the split shortly after Sam's filing.

On Instagram, she shared a candid message, stating, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because it's honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly!!!," as per E! News.

She went on to explain her feelings further, admitting that it had been difficult to express her emotions publicly and that she had often been expected to hide her vulnerabilities.

Despite the heartbreak, Britney expressed resilience, saying, "I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I'm actually doing pretty damn good !!!"

The relationship between the former couple, who started dating in 2016, has shown no signs of animosity since their divorce.Britney even referred to Sam as a "gift from God" in her October 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me', a sentiment that seemed to bring a smile to Sam.

Sam, who has shifted from a fitness career to focusing on acting, recently discussed how he was embracing his new phase in life.

Reflecting on the changes, he shared, "It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it, so it's part of the lifestyle."

As per E! News, he emphasized the importance of positivity and staying grounded, adding, "You just got to keep it positive," and "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that." (ANI)

